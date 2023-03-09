Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Open at price of $4.23: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on March 08, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) started slowly as it slid -0.94% to $4.22. During the day, the stock rose to $4.27 and sunk to $4.1198 before settling in for the price of $4.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$18.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $649.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $647.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 174 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.91, operating margin was +51.74 and Pretax Margin of +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 14.78, making the entire transaction reach 295,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.85.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.92 million was better the volume of 2.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.68% that was lower than 148.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.