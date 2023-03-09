Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Open at price of $79.72: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Company News

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 5.59% at $83.10. During the day, the stock rose to $83.40 and sunk to $79.62 before settling in for the price of $78.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $44.76-$87.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $430.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.99, operating margin was +33.36 and Pretax Margin of +28.37.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s EVP & GM, PSG sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 80.00, making the entire transaction reach 320,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,781. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 07, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,111 for 68.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,931 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.85 while generating a return on equity of 35.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.55, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.44.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.49% While, its Average True Range was 3.22.

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.40% that was lower than 53.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) volume hits 8.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.53% to...
Read more

SM Energy Company (SM) 20 Days SMA touch -5.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Shaun Noe -
SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) flaunted slowness of -3.59% at $29.55, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) plunge -20.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Steve Mayer -
As on March 08, 2023, Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) started slowly as it slid -8.09% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.