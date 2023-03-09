OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) last month volatility was 4.65%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 1.06% at $11.41. During the day, the stock rose to $11.63 and sunk to $11.195 before settling in for the price of $11.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$12.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $881.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.26.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 14,536 shares at the rate of 11.06, making the entire transaction reach 160,709 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 481,628. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Director sold 14,453 for 11.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.41, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.55 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.69% that was higher than 35.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.