OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is expecting 27.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 07, 2023, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) trading session started at the price of $6.24, that was 2.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.50 and dropped to $6.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.28. A 52-week range for OSUR has been $2.62 – $7.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.50%. With a float of $69.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 785 employees.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $4.19, making the entire transaction worth $25,138. This insider now owns 77,218 shares in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Looking closely at OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.31. However, in the short run, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.59. Second resistance stands at $6.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

There are 72,622K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 470.61 million. As of now, sales total 387,480 K while income totals -17,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,080 K while its last quarter net income were 15,560 K.