Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) 20 Days SMA touch 5.75%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) set off with pace as it heaved 0.63% to $188.38. During the day, the stock rose to $189.15 and sunk to $186.16 before settling in for the price of $187.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $132.22-$213.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $159.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $165.65.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,651 shares at the rate of 191.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,275,263 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,228,472. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 for 190.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,607 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2446.49, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.01.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Palo Alto Networks Inc., PANW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.09 million was inferior to the volume of 4.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.41% While, its Average True Range was 4.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.65% that was higher than 42.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

