Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) last week performance was 78.02%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 25.58% at $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6701 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFH posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.40.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -60.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9571, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8920.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.85, operating margin was -1549.44 and Pretax Margin of -1848.16.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1848.16 while generating a return on equity of -131.33.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.77.

In the same vein, MFH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.2292.

Raw Stochastic average of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 203.34% that was higher than 187.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.