Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Open at price of $81.45: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on March 08, 2023, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) started slowly as it slid -0.42% to $80.72. During the day, the stock rose to $81.45 and sunk to $79.11 before settling in for the price of $81.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLNT posted a 52-week range of $54.15-$88.31.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.85.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Chief Operations Officer sold 44 shares at the rate of 81.25, making the entire transaction reach 3,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,310. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 116 for 83.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,354 in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.58, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.38.

In the same vein, PLNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Planet Fitness Inc., PLNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.11% that was higher than 35.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.