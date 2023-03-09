Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Moves -1.47% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 08, 2023, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) started slowly as it slid -1.47% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.285 before settling in for the price of $1.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QRTEA posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$5.25.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -926.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $341.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $568.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0502, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5259.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Qurate Retail Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s CAO/PFO sold 15,732 shares at the rate of 3.17, making the entire transaction reach 49,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,584. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s CAO/PFO sold 9,268 for 3.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,662. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,316 in total.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -926.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, QRTEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qurate Retail Inc., QRTEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.0 million was better the volume of 8.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1524.

Raw Stochastic average of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.28% that was lower than 104.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.