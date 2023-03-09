Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.15 cents.

Company News

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $19.92, up 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.385 and dropped to $19.77 before settling in for the closing price of $19.92. Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has traded in a range of $12.04-$36.27.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.80%. With a float of $96.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.86, operating margin of +10.30, and the pretax margin is +8.16.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 289,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $19.32, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director bought 8,500 for $19.48, making the entire transaction worth $165,620. This insider now owns 17,060 shares in total.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.50% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (HLF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (HLF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.53 in the near term. At $20.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.53. The third support level lies at $19.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.97 billion has total of 97,921K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,204 M in contrast with the sum of 321,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,181 M and last quarter income was 54,400 K.

