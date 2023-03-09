Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Moves -0.12% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 08, 2023, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $60.09. During the day, the stock rose to $60.375 and sunk to $59.49 before settling in for the price of $60.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBA posted a 52-week range of $48.72-$72.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2800 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.60, operating margin was +18.46 and Pretax Margin of +23.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.30%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 61.69, making the entire transaction reach 215,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Chief Customer Advoc. Officer sold 2,100 for 61.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 129,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,764 in total.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.01, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.27.

In the same vein, RBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, RBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.3 million was better the volume of 2.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.41% that was lower than 40.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.