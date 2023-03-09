Search
Steve Mayer
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) volume hits 2.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 08, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) started slowly as it slid -1.23% to $4.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.93 and sunk to $4.7824 before settling in for the price of $4.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAND posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$9.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $247.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.79, operating margin was +30.09 and Pretax Margin of +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.82%, in contrast to 55.73% institutional ownership.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.69.

In the same vein, SAND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sandstorm Gold Ltd., SAND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.33 million was better the volume of 2.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.15% that was lower than 44.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

