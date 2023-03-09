Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.81: Right on the Precipice

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.14% at $8.05. During the day, the stock rose to $9.00 and sunk to $7.73 before settling in for the price of $8.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCLX posted a 52-week range of $2.87-$11.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.81.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Scilex Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 96.20%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.20.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.99.

In the same vein, SCLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13.

Technical Analysis of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.46% that was lower than 178.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.