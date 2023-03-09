Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.5723: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) had a quiet start as it plunged -15.53% to $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.98 and sunk to $0.8001 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SECO posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$6.90.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -577.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1614, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5723.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 509 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.77, operating margin was -19.82 and Pretax Margin of -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -577.90%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, SECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -124.19.

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Secoo Holding Limited, SECO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.3847.

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.28% that was lower than 199.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.