Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.64

Analyst Insights

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 21.53% at $3.33. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SINT posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$70.80.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -47.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.09.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.17%, in contrast to 3.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Director sold 67 shares at the rate of 0.12, making the entire transaction reach 8 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$11.5) by $0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.90% and is forecasted to reach -12.74 in the upcoming year.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, SINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -39.17, a figure that is expected to reach -5.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -12.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.78% that was lower than 178.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

