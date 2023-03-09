SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $11.30M

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -22.07% to $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $417.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.93.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,152 shares at the rate of 3.79, making the entire transaction reach 15,736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,041,228. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for 4.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,045,380 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.45.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

[SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.20% that was lower than 184.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.