TAL Education Group (TAL) is -9.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 08, 2023, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) started slowly as it slid -1.56% to $6.96. During the day, the stock rose to $7.05 and sunk to $6.8101 before settling in for the price of $7.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -828.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -2.97 and Pretax Margin of -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -828.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TAL Education Group, TAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.19 million was lower the volume of 7.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.14% that was lower than 97.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.