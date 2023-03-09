The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.81

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 0.09% at $11.56. During the day, the stock rose to $11.64 and sunk to $11.40 before settling in for the price of $11.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $9.66-$15.69.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 74000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.42, operating margin was +4.57 and Pretax Margin of +1.92.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 82.20% institutional ownership.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.97 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.44, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.71% that was lower than 49.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.