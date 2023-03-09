Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The key reasons why Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is -23.41% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 37.48% at $8.18. During the day, the stock rose to $8.20 and sunk to $8.13 before settling in for the price of $5.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSEY posted a 52-week range of $3.95-$10.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -375.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.10.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.03%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director bought 121,210 shares at the rate of 8.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,050,782 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,210.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -375.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, DSEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.00% that was higher than 78.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

