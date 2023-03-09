The key reasons why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is -99.14% away from 52-week high?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.35% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1739 and sunk to $0.1535 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$18.40.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3587, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8513.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 526 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0300.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.56% that was lower than 205.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.