The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.23M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.74% to $143.76. During the day, the stock rose to $146.13 and sunk to $142.583 before settling in for the price of $144.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $102.29-$146.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55100 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 2,806 shares at the rate of 141.64, making the entire transaction reach 397,442 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,082. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for 141.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,725. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,111 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $123.93, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.00.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Progressive Corporation, PGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.98 million was inferior to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.43% that was lower than 22.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.