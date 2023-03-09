Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) volume hits 0.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 08, 2023, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.49% to $8.00. During the day, the stock rose to $8.08 and sunk to $7.6515 before settling in for the price of $7.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWKS posted a 52-week range of $6.57-$22.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $315.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.11, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 14,500 shares at the rate of 7.63, making the entire transaction reach 110,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,009. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,389,647 in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.07.

In the same vein, TWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.68% that was higher than 62.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.