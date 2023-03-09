Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Moves -26.80% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -26.80% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.14 and sunk to $1.325 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIRX posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$7.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -384.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2618, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0691.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -80.76 and Pretax Margin of -68.80.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.45%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -69.68 while generating a return on equity of -8.16.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -384.90%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00.

In the same vein, TIRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.09.

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

[Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, TIRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.2750.

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.56% that was higher than 124.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.