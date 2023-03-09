Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.83 million

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) stock priced at $72.63, down -0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.94 and dropped to $71.37 before settling in for the closing price of $72.43. TW’s price has ranged from $51.47 to $92.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.50%. With a float of $110.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1091 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.95, operating margin of +34.39, and the pretax margin is +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 750,048. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Admin. and Risk Officer sold 31,555 for $72.04, making the entire transaction worth $2,273,270. This insider now owns 24,302 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.14% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Looking closely at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 81.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.00. However, in the short run, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.74. Second resistance stands at $73.62. The third major resistance level sits at $74.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.60.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.39 billion, the company has a total of 234,501K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,189 M while annual income is 309,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 293,040 K while its latest quarter income was 88,950 K.