United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.29

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.91% to $8.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.51 and sunk to $8.32 before settling in for the price of $8.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$9.01.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19426 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.00, operating margin was +35.50 and Pretax Margin of +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.51, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.74.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.38 million was inferior to the volume of 7.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.80% that was lower than 41.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.