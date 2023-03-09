United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $444.15K

As on March 08, 2023, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) started slowly as it slid -28.05% to $29.47. During the day, the stock rose to $30.77 and sunk to $26.60 before settling in for the price of $40.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNFI posted a 52-week range of $32.90-$49.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 25.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 30300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.48, operating margin was +1.21 and Pretax Margin of +1.07.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry. United Natural Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s CFO sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 42.62, making the entire transaction reach 298,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,648. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s President sold 27,931 for 40.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,132,391. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,848 in total.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.86 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.57, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, UNFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Natural Foods Inc., UNFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.66 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.63% that was higher than 65.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.