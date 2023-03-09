Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) return on Assets touches -6.07: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) flaunted slowness of -2.32% at $5.47, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.79 and sunk to $5.44 before settling in for the price of $5.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPLD posted a 52-week range of $5.31-$18.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $160.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1006 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.54, operating margin was -1.95 and Pretax Margin of -22.11.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Upland Software Inc. industry. Upland Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 6,266 shares at the rate of 7.52, making the entire transaction reach 47,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 107,047. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s CLO and Secretary sold 8,300 for 7.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 122,391 in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.56 while generating a return on equity of -21.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.51.

In the same vein, UPLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Upland Software Inc., UPLD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.78% that was higher than 88.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.