Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) EPS is poised to hit 0.70 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.59% at $33.81. During the day, the stock rose to $35.03 and sunk to $33.385 before settling in for the price of $34.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSCO posted a 52-week range of $26.14-$56.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.50%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 238,645 shares at the rate of 46.21, making the entire transaction reach 11,027,499 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,763,409. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 116,750 for 46.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,381,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,002,054 in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.53.

In the same vein, VSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.96% that was lower than 59.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.