Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) average volume reaches $1.60M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) flaunted slowness of -11.57% at $1.07, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $0.94 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRAX posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7754.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Virax Biolabs Group Limited industry. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.77%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.50%.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2494.81.

In the same vein, VRAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Virax Biolabs Group Limited, VRAX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.1874.

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 268.23% that was higher than 168.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.