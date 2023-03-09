WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) EPS growth this year is 152.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) flaunted slowness of -5.61% at $0.93, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0099 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$8.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 152.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1384, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3234.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 606 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.60, operating margin was -2.13 and Pretax Margin of +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the WM Technology Inc. industry. WM Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.40%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 22,290 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 30,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 473,326. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s General Counsel sold 8,244 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,481. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,721 in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 152.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.29, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [WM Technology Inc., MAPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0914.

Raw Stochastic average of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.66% that was lower than 120.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.