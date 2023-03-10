Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.32

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.11% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1514 and sunk to $0.1369 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMP posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$0.68.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -19.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2096, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2779.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.07%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 7,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 233,906. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s President & CEO sold 10,490 for 0.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,287. This particular insider is now the holder of 285,867 in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.10%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.02.

In the same vein, ADMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ADMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0290.

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.79% that was higher than 101.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.