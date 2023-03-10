Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -14.84% at $2.98. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $2.95 before settling in for the price of $3.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTX posted a 52-week range of $3.48-$16.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 8.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 158 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.75, operating margin was -7.47 and Pretax Margin of -22.30.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Aemetis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director sold 55,165 shares at the rate of 12.12, making the entire transaction reach 668,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,462.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -22.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, AMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.34% that was lower than 88.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Most recent

Most popular

