Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

agilon health inc. (AGL) went down -3.19% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.19% at $23.67. During the day, the stock rose to $24.65 and sunk to $23.51 before settling in for the price of $24.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGL posted a 52-week range of $14.82-$28.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $406.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.13.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 shares at the rate of 24.44, making the entire transaction reach 197,821 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,426. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 for 24.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 197,197. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,426 in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

agilon health inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49.

In the same vein, AGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. (AGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.91% that was higher than 56.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) EPS growth this year is -327.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 27.16% to $2.06. During the day,...
Read more

Trane Technologies plc (TT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $159.27: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.24%...
Read more

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) flaunted slowness of -2.39% at $2.04, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

