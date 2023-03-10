Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) EPS growth this year is 9.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 08, 2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) started slowly as it slid -1.56% to $44.77. During the day, the stock rose to $45.98 and sunk to $44.49 before settling in for the price of $45.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$67.14.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $454.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6810 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.17, operating margin was +26.32 and Pretax Margin of +19.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.59, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 421.50.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.44 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.43% that was lower than 39.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.