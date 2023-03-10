Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Open at price of $125.06: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.13% at $119.84. During the day, the stock rose to $125.20 and sunk to $119.71 before settling in for the price of $125.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $81.91-$179.09.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 91.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 588.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $635.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $383.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6811 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.76, operating margin was +22.37 and Pretax Margin of +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 64.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director sold 54,256 shares at the rate of 125.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,782,157 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,833,435. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Director sold 1,357,844 for 124.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 168,651,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,887,691 in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.47) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 588.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in the upcoming year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.63.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.74% While, its Average True Range was 4.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.18% that was lower than 57.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.