American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) latest performance of -2.28% is not what was on cards

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.28% to $13.74. During the day, the stock rose to $14.17 and sunk to $13.74 before settling in for the price of $14.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$19.47.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7200 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.83, operating margin was +5.40 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 18,997 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 278,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,003. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 33,642 for 15.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 537,936. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,973 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.86, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

[American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.79% that was lower than 52.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.