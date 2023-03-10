American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is -13.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 09, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) started slowly as it slid -4.27% to $39.19. During the day, the stock rose to $40.6542 and sunk to $39.09 before settling in for the price of $40.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEL posted a 52-week range of $28.05-$48.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -18.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 182.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 840 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +42.03 and Pretax Margin of +41.04.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,078 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,439. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 4,237 for 34.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,607. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,003 in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 182.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.14, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.64.

In the same vein, AEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.33% that was higher than 55.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.