Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) volume hits 2.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 09, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) started slowly as it slid -0.39% to $10.34. During the day, the stock rose to $10.4988 and sunk to $10.32 before settling in for the price of $10.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$11.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 122.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 586 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.35, operating margin was +54.66 and Pretax Margin of +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 242,868 shares at the rate of 10.49, making the entire transaction reach 2,547,977 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director sold 299,019 for 10.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,057,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,501 in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 122.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.25, and its Beta score is 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.93.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was lower the volume of 2.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.98% that was lower than 27.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.