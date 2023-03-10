Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 5.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 09, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started slowly as it slid -1.36% to $117.04. During the day, the stock rose to $120.96 and sunk to $116.85 before settling in for the price of $118.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $71.12-$142.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 11.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $845.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $834.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.08.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s SVP, CLO sold 6,813 shares at the rate of 117.44, making the entire transaction reach 800,119 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,332. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Director sold 377 for 107.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.73) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.68, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.76.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.68 million was lower the volume of 6.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.85% While, its Average True Range was 3.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.62% that was lower than 45.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.