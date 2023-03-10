Search
Sana Meer
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.79% to $9.11. During the day, the stock rose to $9.8975 and sunk to $9.10 before settling in for the price of $9.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASPN posted a 52-week range of $7.93-$38.04.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $615.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 418 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.76, operating margin was -43.94 and Pretax Margin of -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 57.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Director bought 2,700 shares at the rate of 11.30, making the entire transaction reach 30,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,195. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for 9.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,780,426 in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41.

In the same vein, ASPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aspen Aerogels Inc., ASPN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.58% that was lower than 81.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

