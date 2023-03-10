Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.17M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.45% to $169.99. During the day, the stock rose to $180.15 and sunk to $169.32 before settling in for the price of $177.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$318.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $157.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $186.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8813 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 177.04, making the entire transaction reach 1,525,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,438. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 177.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,525,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,438 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.88.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atlassian Corporation, TEAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million was inferior to the volume of 2.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.61% While, its Average True Range was 8.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.89% that was lower than 87.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.