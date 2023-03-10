BlackBerry Limited (BB) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on March 08, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.43% to $3.62. During the day, the stock rose to $3.66 and sunk to $3.4292 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.17-$7.97.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $578.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3325 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.06, operating margin was -29.81 and Pretax Margin of +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 shares at the rate of 3.42, making the entire transaction reach 103,417 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,485. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,958 for 3.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,741. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,655 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.27 million was better the volume of 6.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.39% that was higher than 56.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.