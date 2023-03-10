BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Moves 13.46% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 13.46% to $4.13. During the day, the stock rose to $4.54 and sunk to $3.7201 before settling in for the price of $3.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCAN posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$16.38.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.34.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.91, operating margin was -50.25 and Pretax Margin of -397.82.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.09%, in contrast to 1.06% institutional ownership.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -400.73 while generating a return on equity of -144.70.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 136.16.

In the same vein, BCAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)

[BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., BCAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 187.93% that was higher than 124.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.