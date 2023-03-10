Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) recent quarterly performance of -1.48% is not showing the real picture

As on March 09, 2023, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) started slowly as it slid -3.95% to $37.22. During the day, the stock rose to $39.69 and sunk to $37.18 before settling in for the price of $38.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPE posted a 52-week range of $31.23-$66.48.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 354 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.81, operating margin was +52.04 and Pretax Margin of +37.81.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Callon Petroleum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director bought 250 shares at the rate of 39.18, making the entire transaction reach 9,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,288. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 for 56.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 368,225,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,200,780 in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +37.44 while generating a return on equity of 48.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.90, and its Beta score is 2.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.33.

In the same vein, CPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.55, a figure that is expected to reach 2.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Callon Petroleum Company, CPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.88% that was higher than 52.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.