Camden Property Trust (CPT) volume hits 1.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.21% to $113.38. During the day, the stock rose to $114.815 and sunk to $111.87 before settling in for the price of $112.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $107.90-$175.69.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1650 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.62, operating margin was +18.40 and Pretax Margin of +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 10,292 shares at the rate of 112.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,158,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,667. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for 112.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,943. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,110 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.33) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.79, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.35.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

[Camden Property Trust, CPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.81% that was lower than 28.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.