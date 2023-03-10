Celestica Inc. (CLS) average volume reaches $421.64K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 1.15% at $13.15. During the day, the stock rose to $13.235 and sunk to $13.02 before settling in for the price of $13.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLS posted a 52-week range of $8.21-$14.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.93.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 23915 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.22, operating margin was +3.72 and Pretax Margin of +2.81.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Celestica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.01 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celestica Inc. (CLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.15, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.06.

In the same vein, CLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Celestica Inc. (CLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.29% that was lower than 37.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.