Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) last month performance of -12.08% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.95% to $6.26. During the day, the stock rose to $6.44 and sunk to $6.23 before settling in for the price of $6.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $6.19-$10.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12126 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +12.29 and Pretax Margin of +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.04% that was lower than 48.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Moves -17.39% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer -
Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -17.39% at $0.34. During the day, the...
Read more

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.19 million

Steve Mayer -
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.54% to $42.74. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is -61.59% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe -
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) flaunted slowness of -2.86% at $0.83, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.