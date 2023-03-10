Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) PE Ratio stood at $73.76: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.01% to $143.98. During the day, the stock rose to $151.95 and sunk to $143.94 before settling in for the price of $150.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTLS posted a 52-week range of $107.68-$242.59.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $163.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5178 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.64, operating margin was +9.09 and Pretax Margin of +6.13.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 148.97, making the entire transaction reach 14,897 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,267. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director bought 100 for 134.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,167 in total.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.32) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.94 in the upcoming year.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.76, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 893.55.

In the same vein, GTLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chart Industries Inc., GTLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.16% While, its Average True Range was 5.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.42% that was lower than 85.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.