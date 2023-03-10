CME Group Inc. (CME) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.64 million

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.45% at $177.47. During the day, the stock rose to $181.57 and sunk to $176.70 before settling in for the price of $181.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CME posted a 52-week range of $162.26-$245.45.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $186.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3460 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.91, operating margin was +60.08 and Pretax Margin of +69.54.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. CME Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s Director bought 1,244 shares at the rate of 175.98, making the entire transaction reach 218,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,376. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 18, Company’s Director bought 55 for 175.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,212 in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.88) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +53.71 while generating a return on equity of 9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CME Group Inc. (CME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.99, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 193.08.

In the same vein, CME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.37.

Raw Stochastic average of CME Group Inc. (CME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.15% that was lower than 19.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.