Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $134.70: Right on the Precipice

Company News

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.14% to $130.00. During the day, the stock rose to $132.81 and sunk to $129.88 before settling in for the price of $132.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAP posted a 52-week range of $113.21-$182.11.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 932.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35733 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.73 and Pretax Margin of +30.11.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Credicorp Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.91) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +20.23 while generating a return on equity of 16.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 932.60% and is forecasted to reach 71.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.47, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 95.32.

In the same vein, BAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.35, a figure that is expected to reach 16.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 71.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

[Credicorp Ltd., BAP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.83% that was lower than 32.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) EPS growth this year is -69.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.69% at $1.45. During the day,...
Read more

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $17.52: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) set off with pace as it heaved 1.03%...
Read more

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) PE Ratio stood at $75.76: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) flaunted slowness of -2.29% at $15.38, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

