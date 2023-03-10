DLocal Limited (DLO) last month volatility was 3.66%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 09, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) started slowly as it slid -2.47% to $15.02. During the day, the stock rose to $15.58 and sunk to $14.9145 before settling in for the price of $15.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLO posted a 52-week range of $9.03-$35.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $295.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 712 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.43, operating margin was +35.94 and Pretax Margin of +35.02.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. DLocal Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.32%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.41.

In the same vein, DLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DLocal Limited, DLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was better the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of DLocal Limited (DLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.07% that was lower than 132.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.